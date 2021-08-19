Williamsport - Esperanza Balallo was born on Feb. 8, 1943 in Narvacan Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Sofia and Tomas Damasco.
She graduated with a degree in education and taught home economics in Manila until moving to the U.S., and worked and retired from Henrico Doctors Hospital as a dietary staff.
She was happily married to Amante Balallo who was her partner in life for 45 years.
Esperanza is survived by her husband; a brother; a sister; and a son.
Besides spending time watching Steve Harvey's Family Feud and Filipino shows, she was a very devout Catholic and always prays, mostly for others and then for herself.
"Espie", as she was very well known by family and friends, was always smiling, laughing and enjoying her new home in Williamsport, Ohio.
She touched many lives with her kindness, generosity and absolute passion for living and life. She made sure that everyone else around her are happy and taken care of, before herself.
A private service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
The church will be receiving invited guest to pay respects before the mass.
