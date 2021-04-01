South Bloomfield - Esther Mae Burchett, 65, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Esther was born on April 29, 1955 to the late Charles Robert and Laura Alice (Alcorne) Hyrne in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Esther worked as a distribution clerk at Big Lots Distribution Center.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Burchett Sr.; grandson, Dylan Burchett; brothers and sisters.
Esther is survived by children, Michael S. (Sherri) Burchett Jr., of Ashville, and Loretta Hartley, of Vanceburg, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alton D. Burchett, Antonio M. (Vanessa) Burchett, Alexander (Elyssa) Burchett, Matthew J. Burchett and Annamarie Burchett; great-grandchildren, Aamarya Carlisle, Aurora Burchett and Asher King Austin; brother, James Hyrne, of Columbus.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Esther Burchett