Circleville - Esther Mae Davis (Lovett) passed away on January 30, 2023 at 100 years of age. She was born October 27, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio to Oakle and Sylvia (Calvert) Mace. Esther married Harry "Ack" Lovett in 1941 raising her family in Pickaway and Fairfield counties with him for 46 years. She retired from the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville working there for 33 years. Later in life, Esther married William "Bud" Davis and they enjoyed 10 years together. Esther was preceded in death by her parents Oakle and Sylvia (Calvert) Mace; husbands Harry (Ack) Lovett and William (Bud) Davis; children, Gary Lovett, Michael Lovett, Todd Lovett; siblings, Thomas Riffle, Dick (Kathyrn) Riffle, Harriet (Orlando) Brown, Fred Riffle, Ellen "Toots" Smith, Ned (Martha) Riffle, Irene (Ronnie) Sowers, Robert Riffle, and Edward Riffle. She is survived by grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian Forrest) Lovett, Mark (Teresa Ricks) Lovett, Leslie (Anthony) Pelino, and Nicole "Nikki" (David) Wells; great grandchildren, Morgan Bunnell, Paul (Ricky) Woolsey, Elizabeth Lovett (Brandon Castillo), Nathan Pelino, Jacob Pelino, and Tyler Wells; great-great grandchildren , Ryan Bunnell, Miles Castillo, and Lucia Castillo; step-daughters, Marilyn (John) Kaiser and Carolyn Kaiser; siblings, Joanne (Don) Greeno, Ronnie (Charlene) Riffle, Connie Hanley, Bonnie (Will Caudill) Forquer, and Sherry Grant. The family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at Wyngate (Circleville) and Clay Gardens Place (Zanesville) as well as Promedica Hospice and Hospice of Central Ohio for their dedication to Esther. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 6 from 5pm until 7pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113, and also on Tuesday, February 7 from 10am until 11am with the funeral service immediately following. Interment to take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville, Ohio. Esther Davis
