Esther Mary Gilliland, 72 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born on March 28, 1948 to the late James Elmer and Mary Marie (Roof) Sizemore in Scioto County, Ohio.
Esther was a 1966 graduate of Jackson High School and worked for many years at Pickaway County Head Start. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Chillicothe and loved teaching Sunday School and Children’s Church. Esther also babysat many children in the Ashville area throughout the years. However, her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taking care of her family.
Besides parents, Esther was preceded in death by grandson, Caleb; siblings, Randy Sizemore, Betty Cartee, Judy Brown, Peggy, Larry David and Bonnie Mae Sizemore.
Esther is survived by husband of 53 years, Larry E. Gilliland; sons, Doug (Suzy), Neil and Lance Gilliland, all of Ashville; grandchildren, Grant, Garrett, Isaac, Grace, Conner, Christian and Aleah; sisters, Helen Goodman and Janet Brady, of McArthur, and Patricia Reeves, of Zaleski; numerous nieces and nephews; many family friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
A private family service with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating will be held on Saturday.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church, 651 Ervine Avenue. Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.