Williamsport - (Ethel) Cookie Dollison, 80, was called home on February 1, 2023 following a brief illness with her daughters by her side. She was born on December 2, 1942 in Ashville, Ohio to Carl (Sam) and Betty (Brown) Willoughby. Cookie was a 1962 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School. She was a homemaker until her girls were grown. She worked at Columbus Industries and left there to go to Westfall High School to be a cashier in the cafeteria. Cookie dearly loved working at Westfall and spending time with all the kids coming through her lunch line. She loved them all and treated them as her own. She continued to stay in touch with many of them after her retirement after 20years. She enjoyed clogging with the Teays River Cloggers and even had her late husband Teddy dancing with the group. She and Teddy were big supporters of the Deercreek Dam Days where they were recognized as Grand Marshalls. Cookie loved life and loved it to the fullest. Anyone who knew Cookie would be enamored by her beautiful smile and kind heart. You could often find her cruising Williams port in her golf cart, going to festivals, dancing, listening to music, or eating out. She was on the 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival Committee since she was their biggest fan. In addition to her parents, Cookie was preceded in death by the father of her girls, Gerald Owens, her husband and partner in crime, Teddy Dollison, and grandson Josh Hedges. Cookie is survived by her daughters, Andrea Owens (Tony Worthington), and Carla Hedges (Junior Moore), adopted son Robert Davis, step-children Rhonda Graham, and Brian (April) Dollison, step-grandchildren Connor, Shania, and Heath, brothers Jim (Mary) Willoughby, and Ralph Willoughby, sister Becky Bensonhaver, Kenny & Sandy Smith, and special friend Eric Truax. She also left behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville Wednesday from 4-7 pm. The funeral will be 11 Thursday with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport. Fellowship following the services at Carla's house, 927 Dunkle RD Circleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenlawn Community Church, Mt Sterling.