Eugene H. Dowler

Eugene Harold “Gene” Dowler, age 88, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and his son, John.
He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on March 3, 1932. His parents were Maxine Stevenson and Harold Stanley Dowler. He said that he would rather have been born in Circleville, but wanted to be near his mother.
In 1935, Maxine returned to Circleville with Gene, and he grew up here. His grandparents, Harry and Erma Patterson Stevenson, lived in Circleville where Harry operated a furniture store and was an early Rotarian.
Gene attended the Circleville Presbyterian Church from childhood and, in 1947, he became a member. He had attended the church for most of his life, and had become a deacon, a trustee and an elder, serving for several years on the nomination board.
He completed his education at three elementary schools and at Circleville High School. In 1950, he went to work at the local General Electric Plant. In 1951, he received a draft notice and rather than be drafted into the Army, he chose to join the Air Force. He spent the years from 1951 to 1955 in military service. After basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in up-state New York, he was stationed at Biloxi, Mississippi and at Reed Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas.
In early 1953, he crossed the Pacific on the troop ship “General Walker” and spent the rest of his military career as a supply sergeant at various bases in Japan. He received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Out of the service, he returned to General Electric and remained there for 10 years. He and his father were active in stock car racing for several years, but after his marriage to Betty Glitt on Jan. 4, 1957, he gave up racing.
For three years during the 1960’s, he worked for J.C. Penny in Chillicothe, but after that he returned to General Electric for the remainder of his career. He completed 40 years of service with that company. He served three or four years as a scoutmaster with Troop 205 during the 1960’s, which was associated with the Presbyterian Church. In 1970, he became a member of the local Kiwanis Club. He has served as president of the club three times. He was also Lieutenant Governor of 10-S Division and was District Administrator of Circle K.
Eugene volunteered as a docent at The Columbus Zoo and Berger Hospital. He loved Kiwanis, church, the zoo, music, plays and band shows. He loved Disney World and went there often when he lived in Ocoee, and his son, John, worked at Disney producing Shows.
Gene’s graveside service will be held at Forest Cemetery Circleville on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville.