Circleville - Eugene Hunt, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1933 in Circleville to John and Vernice (Amann) Hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and siblings, Dick and Fred Hunt, Diane Ramey, Carol Fowler; and by son-in-law, Tom England.
Eugene a Korea Army Veteran is survived by his children, Kim Rhoades, Gene (Melissa) Hunt, Debbie England; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and by one brother, Tom (Jackie) Hunt.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Eugene Hunt