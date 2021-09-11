Ashville - Eugene "Gene" Myers, 77, longtime resident of Pickaway County, passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 7, 2021, at his home in Ashville, Ohio.
Gene was born May 8, 1944, to Ezra and Mary (Peters) Myers.
Gene grew up in Circleville and graduated from Circleville High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from AEP.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Myers Hayes, Esther Elizabeth Myers Winks; step-granddaughter, Ophelia Rayen Williams; and nephews, David Winks and Doug Winks.
Gene will be missed by his wife, Ruth Myers; children, Skip Leasure, Eric Myers, Devin Myers and Darin (Amy) Myers; grandchildren, Lane and Camille Myers; nephew, Marty (Jody) Hayes; niece, Chandler; and stepchildren, Robert (Brittney) Williams, Romen (Brandi) Williams, Steven Williams and Joseph Williams; and many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per Gene's wishes, he will be cremated.
Services will be held at a later time.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Eugene Myers