Circleville - Eunice Irene Boysel, 91, of Circleville, Ohio, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 9:11 p.m. at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chillicothe where she had been a patient for four days.
Mrs. Boysel was born Aug. 2, 1930, at Atlanta in Pickaway County, Ohio to Vivan Ray and Allie Davis Brooks.
She lived most of her life in Circleville and Pickaway County.
She was a cook for over 30 years at the Logan Elm Health Care Center before her retirement in 2001.
On Nov. 9, 1948, she married Leonard Joseph Boysel.
He preceded her in death on June 13, 2000.
She was also preceded by a son, Terry "Butch" Boysel, on Feb. 28, 2021; a brother, Rex Brooks; and a sister, Erma Lee Pollard.
She is survived by seven children, Diana "Susie" Wright, of Battle Mountain, Nevada, Verel Boysel, of Williamsport, Sharon "Cookie" Blankenship and her husband, Martin, of Bloomingburg, Sparky Boysel, of Washington Court House, Melody Pence and her husband, Harold, of Columbus, Priscilla Fuller and her husband, John, of South Salem, and Kristina Stout and her husband, William, of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Delbert Bochard, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 12 Noon at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
Burial will follow in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens near Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of the service.
Eunice's family wishes to extend special thanks to ProMedica Hospice for the efficient and loving care they provided.
Eunice Boysel