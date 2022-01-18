Eva Menear

Kingston - Eva Christine "Chris" Menear was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
She left this world peacefully on Jan. 14, 2022 at age 93.
She was the youngest of 11 children born to Alpha Elizabeth Gearheart and Peter Hannah Stevens, of Russell, Kentucky.
Chris was preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings; she is the last of a generation.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Les Menear; and son, Dan Fulks.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Richendollar and Ellen Strausbaugh; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandkids.
She was the matriarch of our family, she experienced a lot in her lifetime, but more importantly is what she taught each of us. Her love of animals was immense and there till the very end.
She was a southern lady, petite in stature, but strong in will. The woman was cold everyday of her life, wearing a sweat suit, even in July; proving one of her favorite lines, "cold hands, warm heart..." There is far greater impact on the lives of those who knew her than could ever fit here, but today, we mourn the loss of one of the warmest hearts we have ever been blessed to know.
Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Wellman's Funeral Home 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Funeral and burial immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.