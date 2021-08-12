Dublin - Evan Willis Fannin, 90, of Powell, Ohio, formerly of Circleville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Ohio Health Emergency Care in Powell.
He was born in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to the late Frances and Goldie (Cox) Fannin.
Evan retired from E.I. DuPont in Circleville after 28 years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California at sea on the USS Navasoto.
Evan was a 1948 graduate of Scioto Township High School and was an avid Nascar Fan. In recent years, he was a resident of Abbington Assisted Living of Powell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Patsy Fannin; brothers, Ivan, Rufus, and Emery; sisters, Faye Miller and Lovetta Burns.
Evan is survived by sons, Willis Kerr Fannin and Jeffery Allan Fannin; brother, Chandler Fannin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Curtis and Karen Fannin and family for all those Sunday dinners.
A private AMVETS Military graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, Ohio officiated by Chaplain Jim Ferrell.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Evan W. Fannin