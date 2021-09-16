Circleville - Evelyn Hill, 96, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
She was born on June 5, 1925 in Jackson, Ohio to Wilbur and Gladys (Smith) Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Hill; children, Chester and George Hill; and sister, Sarah Wyatt.
She was the eldest mother of the Second Baptist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Bret and John Hill; 16 grand; six great and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
