Evelyn M. Allison

Circleville - Evelyn Maxine Allison passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Maxine was born on Oct. 22, 1930 in Darbyville, Ohio to Roy and Marie Ankrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Clarence and Marie Allison; her husband, Charles; sons, Craig and Timothy; siblings, Snap Ankrom, Vivian Rasor, Norma Fleming, and Phyllis Hulse; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tim Hartinger; daughter-in-law, Lori Allison; grandchildren, Jenna (Dustin) Carter, Reggie (Kelsi) Allison, Kory (Jessica) Hartinger, and Marcus (Samantha) McKean; great-grandchildren, Remy Carter, Oliver Hartinger, and Emma McKean.
Also surviving Maxine are brother, Bill Ankrom; sisters-in-law, Judy Binkley, Carolyn Sheets, Janet Cassady; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Maxine was a member of Community United Methodist Church where she volunteered throughout her lifetime. For many years, she was proud to be a member of the Saturday morning pie baking crew who turned out hundreds of pies for the C.U.M. Pumpkin Show Booth.
An avid crocheter, she created newborn quilts for her grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, and many family friends. Maxine was also a volunteer in the first-grade classroom of Kimberly Pohl for several years, enjoying and being amazed by every child she met.
She was a board member and volunteer for Pickaway County Hands for Disabled and was actively involved in PTO, athletic and music booster organizations while her children were in school. More importantly, Maxine was the first in line to provide a meal or to lend a hand to family or friends who needed support, or who were celebrating an event.
Her kindness, compassion and self-giving stretched far within her family and community.
Maxine was employed as a cook in the Circleville City School district for several years before becoming the school secretary at Mound Street Elementary. She later was employed as a clerk at the Pickaway County Board of Elections before retiring to become full-time "Meme" to Reggie, Jenna, and Kory.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, a cremation will take place prior to Maxine's burial beside Charlie and Timothy.
To honor her wishes, the services will be private.
The family asks for no flowers, but rather a donation in Maxine's honor to the Pickaway County Library, Hands for Disabled, or Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Wyngate Assisted Living facility, Promedica Hospice Care and Shirley Queen for their care and compassion in the final weeks of Maxine's life. Evelyn M. Allison