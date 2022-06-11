Evelyn Willison

Circleville - Evelyn Lois Willison, age 95 formerly of East Fultonham, Zanesville and Marion, Ohio passed away June 8, 2022 at Logan Elm Health Care in Circleville, Ohio. Evelyn was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 28, 1927 to Cecil and Alline (Farquhar) Roberts both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two husbands Forest Evi Yarger, Jr. whom she married June 19, 1946 and Robert Willison whom she married December 3, 1978, sister Eleen Knowlton of Waupun, Wisconsin, daughters-in-law Judy Crist and Donna Willison, Dick and Mary Crist, and all of her Yarger in-laws. Evelyn was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She is survived by four Yarger sons: Jon Jay Yarger (Virginia) of Bucyrus, Ohio, Jeffrey R. Yarger of Roseville, Ohio, Joseph C. Yarger (Terry) of Lowman, New York, James C. Yarger (Jo Ann) of Groveport, Ohio, and David K. Willison (Margaret) of Stoutsville, Ohio, Lisa Hoover of Circleville, Ohio who was her "Special" daughter, grandchildren: Shonda Frash (Tim) of Crooksville, Ohio, Stacy Jo Yarger Uettwiller (Chris) of Waverly, New York, Sonya Dillinger of Roseville, Ohio, Michael Tolliver (Kelly) of Thornville, Ohio, Tausha Woods (Tony) of Groveport, Ohio, Scott Willison of Manteo, N.C., Daniel (Megan) Jones of Ashville, Matthew Jones of Circleville, Ohio, Terry Smith (Jeff) of Circleville, Ohio, Kim Crist of Circleville, Ohio, sister Ruth Fleener (Jack) of Franklin, Indiana, brother-in-law Chuck Willison of Circleville, Ohio, twenty-two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a 1945 graduate of South Zanesville High School and was a flutist in the school band and acted in two plays. She was a stay at home mom. She taught children's bible classes and Vacation Bible School. Later she taught Ladies' Bible Classes in Marion, Ohio. She enjoyed her week as a cook at Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp for 13 years. She had many friends and loved to help and encourage others. Her home was always open to anyone she could show hospitality to. She worked in the Circleville Church of Christ Food Pantry for many years. Evelyn and Bob spent many years traveling to most of the states, spent 28 winters in Florida, where they attended the Leesburg Church of Christ and donated time to the Christian Home & Bible School of Mt. Dora, FL. She enjoyed doing Counted Cross stitch and took five cruises with two dear friends. She obeyed the gospel at age 13 and was always faithful. She will be sadly missed at services at the Circleville Church of Christ. She will always be loved and missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Logan Elm Health Care for their loving care of Evelyn. She enjoyed her time there. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to Promedica Hospice, Circleville, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, Ohio, 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Evelyn Willison
