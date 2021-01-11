Everett Sheets Sr., age 85, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was born April 9, 1935 to his parents Willie and Elizabeth “Hylton” Sheets in Coalwood, West Virginia.
Everett married his beloved wife, Nila, in October of 1960 and treasured 59 years of marriage until her passing in 2019.
He enjoyed his life’s work as a truck driver for Roadway, retiring after 33 years of faithful service. He took pride in his 3 million safe driving miles and was honored by Roadway with his own semitruck, which displayed his name. He had a tremendous work-ethic which he instilled in his family. He saw the value of education and was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren’s academic achievements.
He was an Honorable Past Master of the Scioto Masonic Lodge #6 and a member of the Shriners. Everett had remarkable intelligence, wit and a sharp memory. Many would comment that he was a walking road map, recalling routes across the United States with ease. He was known for being able to build or fix anything, from houses to cars.
He not only worked on his own property but would never turn down someone needing help, whether it be his family, friends or total strangers. His generosity and kindness was always evident and unmistakable. He loved people and thoroughly enjoyed his breakfasts with his buddies. He never met a stranger and was a skilled conversationalist.
He always had a funny joke or story and could make everyone smile. Above all else, he loved serving strongly as the patriarch of his family. He provided for his family unconditionally, was always their safety-net and loved spending time with them. Anyone who met Everett immediately knew how proud he was of his family, as that was his favorite topic of discussion. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Evan, play baseball and was known to be his teams’ biggest fan. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. Everett will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nila “Underwood” Sheets; and his son, Steven Douglas Sheets.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Sylvia (John) McDonald and Glenn (Ida) Sheets Jr.; his grandchildren, Trevor (Lauren) Sheets, Carrie (Jon) Mitchell, Everett Glenn Sheets lll, Victoria Sheets, Charles Sheets, Evan (Lauren) McDonald, Seth McDonald, and Abigail McDonald; nine great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Lou Harmon, Glenna Proffitt, Freda Gilkerson, and Betty Dingess.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Due to COVID, the family has decided to have a memorial service for Everett at a later date.
Although COVID took Everett’s life too soon, his memory will live on through all those who loved him.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a condolence or personal memory with Everett’s family.