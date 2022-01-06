Sarahsville - F. Elnora Ratcliff Grant, 87, of Sarahsville, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1935 in Elida, Ohio to Orvin C. and Zoe (Faust) Brenneman.
She attended Circleville Bible college, now Ohio Christian University, and had taught at Circleville Bible College for 10 years and 25 years in Noble County Public School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Junior Ratcliff.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Grant; sons, James C. (Lois J.) Ratcliff, John W. (Debi) Ratcliff, Joe D. (Jess) Ratcliff; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Kent Brenneman; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and the many children she taught over the years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12-1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. F. Elnora Grant