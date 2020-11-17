F. John Demjen, 68, of Circleville, passed away Friday November 13th 2020 at Berger Hospital. John was born July 12th 1952 in Charleston WV to Frank and Kathryn both preceding him in death. Also preceding him in death was his Father In Law Bill Dountz.
John was survived by his wife of 38 years Teresa (Dountz), daughter Jessica, Stepson Jamie (Barbie) Kingery, step daughter Amy (Ty) Kingery, Mother In Law Martha Dountz, Sister Susan (Steve) Tonnies, Sister In Laws Becky (Rex) Emrick, Diane (Mike) Sines, Sue (Mike) Dowland, Mary (Gary) Bryant, Brother In Law Don (Patricia) Dountz, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
John was a 1970 graduate of Circleville High School. After working at EBCO for 25 years he went to PPG where he worked for 25 years and retired in 2015. He was a past chief of Circleville EMS, serving 24 years, past president of the Pickaway Shrine Club, member of the Masonic Lodge 23 as a 32nd degree mason, Aladdin Shrine Provost unit, Scottish Rite, El Hajj, Hillbilly Clan number 7.
The Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday November 18 at Wellmans Funeral Home in Circleville Ohio. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.