South Bloomfield - Fern Louise (Wise) Bozman, 86, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital, Circleville.
Fern was born Dec. 27, 1934 in Circleville to the late Jasie and Iona (Lanman) Wise.
She was a retired rural mail carrier out of the Ashville Post Office and retired as Clerk-Treasurer of South Bloomfield.
She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church, Ashville, where she was a Sunday School teacher and choir member. Fern was also a member of the Pickaway County Senior Center.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, who she married on June 17, 1956; sisters, Velma Slavins, Leona Shook and Virginia Johnson.
Fern is survived by two sons, Hal Bozman, Circleville, and Brent Bozman, of South Bloomfield; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20 with funeral service following at 12 p.m. with Rev. Ty Myers officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Burial will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103; Ashville Food Pantry, 94 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103; or to the Pickaway County Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Drive, P.O. Box 565, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Fern Bozman