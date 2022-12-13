Stoutsville - Floyd Ashley Hughey, 77, of Stoutsville, passed away at home on December 9, 2022. Floyd was born May 5, 1945 in Portsmouth OH. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tracy L. Hughey, father Thurman Hughey and mother Mattie Hughey Conrad. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Patricia (Gray) Hughey, daughters Kelly (Rich) Caudill of Circleville and Denise (Guy) Bauer of Grove City, granddaughters Delaney Valentine and Cate Caudill, step father Darrell (Bev) Conrad of Circleville, sisters Delores (Dan) Timmons of Grove City and Teresa (Jerry) Reynolds of Circleville. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Barkley and Oscar. Floyd served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was a 47 year employee of PPG Industries, Circleville. He could fix and repair just about anything (which was good as he had a wife and 3 daughters) and firmly believed there was no finer dog than a dachshund. Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday December 14, 2022. A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to OhioHealth Berger Hospice or to the Circle Area Humane Society. Special thanks to the OhioHealth Berger Hospice nurses and aides who cared for Floyd. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Floyd Hughey
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.