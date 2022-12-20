Circleville - Forrest Kiser, 90, of Circleville, OH, passed away on Friday, December 16th at his residence. He was born January 30, 1932 in Carter City, KY, to the late Henry and Maude (nee Watson) Kiser. He attended the Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH and was a member of the Gideon's International. He proudly served his country in the USMC during the Korean War. Forrest was retired from DuPont after 39 1/2 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed going on several mission trips with the Nazarene Church, working in his garden and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death his wife of 66 years, Mary; brothers, Clarence, Jeff, Lunda, Frank and David; sisters Mabel, Pauline and Sally. He is survived by his children Richard (Darlene) Kiser of Stoutsville, OH; Deborah (Barry) Young of Patterson, MO; Dennis (Kelley) Kiser of Cleveland, OH, Pamela (Wayne) Rhoades of Circleville, OH. Grandchildren Kyle (Shannon) Kiser of Lancaster, OH, Travis (Lisa) Kiser Cleveland, OH; James (Bethany) Shaffer of Wilmington, OH; Justin (Kelsi) Shaffer Lockbourne, OH, Katherine (Mannie) Sargi of Cleveland, OH Great Grandchildren Adeline Mae Kiser, Theodore, Gwendolyn, and Augustus Kiser, Sophie, Sawyer and Jayde Shaffer, Enzo Sargi. Special Sister-In-Laws Ruth Damron of Grayson, KY and Moncie Kiser of Zepherhills, FL. Special friend Chris Farrow. Honorary Family members Michele Duckworth, Sacha and Harry Hoffrogge, Michelle Sanders, Kelly Robinson, Sister Monica. His Wyngate family and his beloved and faithful companions Bull and Lil' Bit. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the incredible staff of Capital City Hospice. You are definitely angels in disguise. The family will received friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 10 - 11 am at the Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, OH 43113, where his funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Deana Dupler officiating. Interment to follow at the Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners for Paws, PO Box 282, Circleville, OH 43113 or Gideons, International. Forrest Kiser
