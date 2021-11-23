Bellefontaine - Frances Pauline (Boysel) Gilbert began her journey in life on Oct. 8, 1936.
She went to be with her Lord and family on Nov. 17, 2021. She was 85 years of age and resided at Heritage Court in Bellefontaine.
The seventh in a family of nine, born to George and Sarah (Davidson) Boysel, who precedes her in death; along with husband, Franklin "Frank" Gilbert; and eldest son, David M. Gilbert; sisters, Martha, Mary, Betty, and Barbara; and brothers, Oscar, George, Leonard, and Bobbie (Dorothy) Boysel.
She leaves behind one son, Michael E. Gilbert; daughter, Beth Gilbert; nine grandchildren, Angel Gilbert, Amber (Brady) Trammell, Natasha (Adam) Kitzmiller, David Jr (Terra) Gilbert, Michael (Chalsea) Gilbert, Krystol (Jermey) Dickerson, Frannie (Paul) Clark, Seth (Alex) Gilbert, and Zackary Gilbert, and Sandy Taylor, mother of Seth and Zackary; 16 great-grandchildren, AnnaMarie (Cesar), Skylar, Robert, Christian, Destani, Christina, Megan, David III, better known as Trey, Savannah, Hayley, Kylee, Logan, Blake, Payton, Corbin and Theodore; one great-great-grandson, Isaiah; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces, nephews.
She was a graduate of Perry Township School in Atlanta, Ohio. She achieved the Citizens Medal for honor, truth and integrity.
After 26 years as school crossing guard at Ludlow and Heritage Court intersection, she retired in 2002.
The Bellefontaine Police Department honored her with a Plague. Many of the children she crossed over the years called her "Aunt Franny."
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jennings Farley and Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com. Frances Gilbert