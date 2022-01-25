Circleville - Frances D. Hartman, 93, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1928 in Phoenix Arizona, the daughter of Ross and Helen (Newman) Brannan.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; daughter, Penny Clocher; granddaughters, Genesis Hartman and Destiny Shaw; sister, Virginia Jewell; and brothers, Harvey and Everett Brannan.
She is survived by her children, Pamela J Sark, Donald Hartman, Douglas Hartman (Shelli Shaw), Michael (Jodi) Hartman, Mark Hartman and Shawn (Suzy) Hartman; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dessamae "Duke" Curry and Donna Smith.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Gary Holman officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Frances Hartman