Circleville - Frances Martin, 90, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1931 in Wilsonville, Alabama to Carl and Myrtle (Riley) Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Martin.
Frances is survived by her children, Karlene LoConti, Melissa Martin; and her grandchildren, Alicea Irwin, Garrett and Kolin LoConti, Shelby, Karl, Lee and Ryan Slazinski.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
