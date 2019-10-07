Francis "Frank" Allen, 92, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.
He was born on May 18, 1927 to Durbin and Bessie (Rihl) Allen.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Harriett (Roby) Allen; daughter, Teresa Allen; and by siblings, Marcella Wellington, Dorothy Cline and Donald Allen.
He is survived by his children, Stephen (Karen) Allen, Angela (Jerry) Rush, Brad (Lynn) Allen; grandchildren, Michael (Aleksandra), Brian (Rachel) Allen, Andrew, Alex, Austin, Jennifer Rush, Steven Shell, Jessica Osborne; great-grandchildren, Caelem, Graedan, Trinity, Devin, Jaelyn, Thomas; and by special friend, Ruth Musselman.
Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1015 Georgia Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
