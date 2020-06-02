Frank David Berger, 88, of Orient (Commercial Point), passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Doctors West in Columbus.
He was born on April 1, 1932 in Franklin County, Ohio to the late Arthur and Josephine (Pugh) Berger.
He was a graduate of Scioto Township High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army During Korea, stationed in Germany and Italy as a military police officer. He retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 41 years as a stationary engineer. Dave enjoyed summers at Lake White with family for many years and traveling, as well as playing cards with friends.
Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Nesser); stepson, Richard Whaley; and stepdaughter, Sylvia Orr; a sister and two brothers.
Survived by his son, Joe (Theresa) of Mt. Sterling; grandsons, Sam, Ross, and Luke Berger; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12, noon, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point.
In attempt to meet CDC and Ohio Health Dept. guidelines concerning COVID-19 and the comfort of the family, we encourage you to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Rick Brown VFW Post #7941, 3301 Northup Avenue, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.