Circleville - Frank E. "Sonny" Moats Jr., age 87, of Circleville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Logan Elm Healthcare Center.
He was born in Circleville to the late Frank E. Sr. and Permelia (James) Moats.
He was a graduate of Clarksburg High School Class of 1951 and a proud alumnus attending many class reunions.
Frank served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a self -employed farmer and landscaper. He enjoyed fishing, especially his trips to Canada and Lake Erie. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; his daughter, Kathilyn McKoy; and son-in-law, Bruce Rogers.
Frank is survived by his children, James (Mary) Moats, of Kingston, Joe (Robin) Moats, of Circleville, and Deanna Rogers, of Circleville; his sister, Jeri Astley; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Chaplain Jim Sizemore officiating.
Visit .www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Sonny.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. Frank Moats Jr.