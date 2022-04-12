Circleville - Fred Tomlinson, 71, of Circleville passed away on April 10, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1950 in Circleville to Raymond and Bertha (Strawser) Tomlinson. He was a Master Mason, Lifetime member of Amvets 2256 and VFW and was a member of Shriner Temple and Scottish Right.
Fred, a Vietnam Veteran, was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Riffle.
Fred is survived by his wife of 50 years Roseann (Doner) Tomlinson, son Freddie (Lisa) Tomlinson, sister Jani Tomlinson, many nieces and nephews and beloved pet cat Tubby.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10] a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Dash Animal Rescue, 13525 Hoover Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103 or the Aladdin Children's Hospital, Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Fred Tomlinson