Freda Lindsey

Circleville - Freda (Holbrook) Lindsey went home to be with her Lord on May 5, 2022 after battling many health issues over the past few months. Freda was born in Hillsboro on October 25, 1936 to Harry and Vessie Holbrook; she was the ninth of ten children. Freda graduated from Jackson High School in 1955, and married Carl Lindsey in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Virgil (Virginia) Holbrook, Buford (Marie) Holbrook, Delbert (Ellen) Holbrook, Glen (Verna Jean) Holbrook, James (Mary) Holbrook, and Hobart (Gayle) Holbrook, as well as sisters Juanita (James) Wallingford and Moncia Holbrook, in-laws Raymond and Mary Lindsey, son Kevin Lindsey, and husband of 58 years Carl M. Lindsey. Freda is survived by loving daughter Kimberly (Kevin) Ball, sister Mary (Philip) Contner of Bellefontaine, grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Lindsey, Matt (Kendra) Lindsey, Nicole Lindsey, Alex Ball, and Spencer (Holley) Ball, as well as great-grandchildren Kevin and Liam, in-laws Sandy (Rod) Shasteen, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends Stan and Michelle Summers, Mike and Kathy Fausnaugh, Devin Fausnaugh, Ian Fausnaugh, Lauren Dickey, Juanita Thomas, and Peggy Spires.
Freda loved her family and friends very much, and she truly lived to be with them, love them, and lend a helping hand or a sympathetic ear any time of the day or night. Freda and Carl loved farming, and they treasured the home they built together. Freda also enjoyed working with Pat Swain and Rita Summers at Dupont for 12 years during the 80's and 90's. She loved Scioto Chapel United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for over 40 years. After Carl's passing in 2014, Freda enjoyed line dancing at the Pickaway Senior Center on Fridays with all her friends, shopping with Juanita any chance they got, and having lunch or dinner with friends and family. She loved life, and she lived it to the fullest! She never missed wishing her kids and grandkids a happy birthday or happy anniversary, and she was always ready to bake something special if she knew you were coming to visit. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and she looked forward to going to heaven.
Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4pm-7pm. Scioto Chapel United Methodist Church on OH-316 will host visitation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am officiated by the Rev. Brian Dunham and Freda's nephew the Rev. Michael Holbrook. Interment and graveside service will follow at Jackson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Scioto Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 33, Commercial Point, OH 43116.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Freda Lindsey