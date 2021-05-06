Circleville - G. Bruce Crocker, 78, of Circleville, passed away on May 3, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1943 in Bowling Green, Ohio to George and Marian (McKee) Crocker.
He was a Vietnam Air Force having served five years in Albuquerque, New Mexico and five years in Wichita, Kansas.
Bruce retired from the Radiology Oncology Department of Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was a Cleveland Indians and Blue Jackets Fan, season ticket holder to the former Ohio Machine, was secretary/treasurer to the Roundtown Bassmasters and was an avid golfer and Frisbee golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Crocker.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Anna (Aiken) Crocker; daughters, Leah and Beth Crocker; sister-in-law, Kathleen Crocker; nephews, Josh (Sara); and their son, Matthew; and Geoffrey Crocker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at noon at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at noon at Winston Cemetery, Rudolph, Ohio.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. G. Bruce Crocker