Ashville - G. Eugene Wilson, 96, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Gene was born on Dec. 22, 1924 in South Bloomfield to the late Chas J. and Thelma (Welsh).
Gene graduated Ashville High School, class of 1942 and American Institute of Banking. He was a lifelong member of our community, he served in the U.S. Marines for 33 months during World War II, 14 months of which were served in the South Pacific.
Mr. Wilson was employed as Pickaway County Deputy Auditor, Former Vice President and cashier of the old Second National Bank, Circleville and he was employed by the Citizens Bank, Ashville, in February, 1970.
He retired as president of the bank in 1987 and remained on the board until 1997. He was a 75-year member of First English Lutheran Church, Ashville where he served as president and various other committees, former president and trustee Ashville Kiwanis Club, charter member American Legion Post 730, Ashville, served as commander and has served for 35 years, former member of Pickaway County Relief Committee, Pickaway County Senior Center as trustee. He is a member of Marine Corps League #830, Circleville, Ohio, Monumental Association. He received the Ashville Community Club Distinguished service award in 1995.
Also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (Higley) Wilson; son, Randall Wilson; daughter, Judy Simaoui; sister, Verda Gordon; brothers, L. Romaine (Red) Wilson, Chas Richard Wilson and Ronald Wilson.
Survived by daughters, Janice (Mike) Ramey and Nancy J. (Bob) Smith; grandchildren, Tyler (Olga) Wilson, Brewster (Lindsey) Wilson, Lisa (Matt) Ridley, Susan (Richard) Crompton, Thomas (Jessi) Smith, Andrew Smith, Sarah Smith, Noura Simaoui; great grandchildren, Kate and Sam Ridley, Layla, Cameron, Nathan and Zane Crompton, Raylee and Hudson Wilson, Amelia Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Hamid Simaoui; sister-in-law, Nancy Wilson; devoted caregiver, JoAnn Mineer.
After a private family funeral service, a public graveside service with AMVETS Military Honors will be held at 12 p.m. Noon on Wednesday, March 10 with Reverends Joe Wolf and Steve Higley officiating at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Union Street, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Ashville American Legion Post 730, c/o Mark Coon, 14000 Hoover Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. G. Eugene Wilson