Gail Nanette West Wolf, age 61, a former resident of Williamsport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home in Nashville, Georgia.
She was born June 8, 1958 in Louisa, Kentucky, to Wendell West and Charlotte Elswick West.
Gail was a graduate of Westfall High School and Pickaway Ross Technical School. She was a retired florist, who still enjoyed working with flowers, going fishing, and of course, her Ohio State Buckeyes....O-H-I-O!
Gail loved her children and all of her family, who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her son, Robbie Wolf (Brittany Fyffe) of Frankfort; mother, Charlotte West of Williamsport; brother, Virgil West (Teri) of Florida; sister, Violet West Graves (Kami) of Frankfort; and grandchildren, Dezarae and Coltin Fyffe.
Gail also was survived by her the family dog, and companion of 20 years, Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Wolf; her father, Wendell West; and the father of her children, Robert "Bob" Wolf.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Wellston.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.