Gale L. McNeal

Gale Lloyd McNeal, 77, of Circleville, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2021.
He was born in his home in South Perry, Ohio on Oct. 16, 1943 to the late Harold Lloyd and Mary Frances (Ricketts) McNeal.
Gale graduated from Laurelville High School and through the years, he was a block layer, then a self-employed business owner of “McNeal’s Carpet”. He was very artistic and had a green thumb, so he naturally really enjoyed working in his yard and landscaping.
He was survived by his sons, Ivan Lloyd McNeal and Kenneth (Patti) McNeal, both of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Venessa (Matthew) Coppess, of Hilliard, Ohio; stepdaughter, Vicki (Jarrett) Jumper, of Delaware, Ohio; sisters, Helen (Jim) Smith, Beverly (Dave) Karr, Kay Barnes, all of South Perry area; stepbrothers, Tom (Peggy) Wolfe, Pete Russell; stepsisters, Georgina Wolfe, Mary Jane Rush, Rita Bainter, Tina Wyncuff; grandchildren, Chad (Tara) McNeal, Carrie Lynn McNeal, Hailey, Cole and Conor Coppess, Benjamin and Lane; step-grandchildren, JR and Austin Ackerman; stepmother, Mary Ann McNeal; mother in-law, Dottie Huffines; special niece, Tina Sue McCoy; special pet, Taco; mother of his children, Carrie McNeal and several cousins.
Gale was preceded by his parents; second wife, Vicki; brother in-law, Butch Barnes; father in-law, Lewis Huffines; stepmother, Ialene McNeal.
He will be buried at the Olive Cemetery in South Perry, Ohio.
A “Celebration of Life” in his honor will be scheduled at a later date, depending on Department of Health guidelines.