Circleville - Gale Lloyd McNeal, 77, of Circleville, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2021.
He was born in his home in South Perry, Ohio on Oct. 16, 1943 to the late Harold Lloyd and Mary Frances (Ricketts) McNeal.
Gale graduated from Laurelville High School and through the years. he was a block layer, then a self-employed business owner of "McNeal's Carpet". He was very artistic and had a green thumb, so he naturally really enjoyed working in his yard and landscaping.
Gale was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica; and his stepdaughter, Vicki (Jarrett) Jumper, of Delaware, Ohio; his second wife, Carrie, and their three children, Ivan McNeal, Kenneth (Patti) McNeal, Venessa (Matthew) Coppess, of Hilliard, Ohio; sisters, Helen (Jim) Smith, Beverly (Dave) Karr, Kay Barnes, all of South Perry area; step-siblings, Tom (Peggy) Wolfe, Pete, Georgian, Mary Jane, Rita, Tina; grandchildren, Chad (Tara) McNeal, Carrie Lynn McNeal, Hailey, Cole and Conor Coppess, Benjamin and Lane; step-grandchildren, JR and Austin Ackerman; stepmother, Mary Ann McNeal; mother-in-law, Dottie Huffines; special niece, Tina Sue McCoy; special pet, Taco; and many extended family and friends.
A "Celebration of Life" in his honor will be scheduled at a later date, depending on Department of Health guidelines.
Gale McNeal