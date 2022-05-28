Circleville - Gardenia "Deanne" Roll, 89, of Circleville passed away on May 25, 2022. She was born to Clarence and Grace (Betts) Alexander on May 12, 1933 in Urbana, Ohio. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John N. Roll on May 31, 1999. She was also preceded in death by brothers Virgil and Loren Alexander, sisters Rosalie (Cletus) Farley, Dorothy (Kenneth) Keller, Phyllis Smith, Charlene (Thomas) Anderson, Norma (Ronald) Beatty, Verna Alexander and Shirlene Weaver, sister-in-law Barbara Alexander and daughter-in-law Judy Roll. Deanne is survived by two sons Gregory A. Roll of Ashville, Ohio and Phillip (Sally Schlegler) Roll of Richmond, Kentucky, two grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild and 3 step great, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Ann Lipker, Joyce Roll, brother-in-law Joe Ours and by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service open to family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery with Ty Myers officiating. The family would especially like to thank caregivers Jane Diehl, Chris Robinson, Sue Temple and Donna Murphy along with Ohio Health Hospice for their support, care and friendship during Deanne's illness. In lieu of flowers family asks donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice, David P. Blom Administrative Campus 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gardenia "Deanne" Roll
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.