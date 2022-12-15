Ashville - Garrett "Gary" H. White Jr., 72, of Ashville, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe (Yellowbud) area, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Sage Park Assisted Living in Gahanna. Gary was born on November 18, 1950 to the late Garrett Hobart and Lillie Mae (Woods) White Sr. in Chillicothe, OH. He was a 1969 graduate of Unioto High School and served in the U.S. Navy retiring after 21years of service. He later worked for the U.S. Post Office in Columbus. He loved baseball and played all the way through from elementary school and lettering in high school. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins and fishing.

