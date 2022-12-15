Ashville - Garrett "Gary" H. White Jr., 72, of Ashville, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe (Yellowbud) area, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Sage Park Assisted Living in Gahanna. Gary was born on November 18, 1950 to the late Garrett Hobart and Lillie Mae (Woods) White Sr. in Chillicothe, OH. He was a 1969 graduate of Unioto High School and served in the U.S. Navy retiring after 21years of service. He later worked for the U.S. Post Office in Columbus. He loved baseball and played all the way through from elementary school and lettering in high school. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins and fishing.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Ronnie and Cecil; sisters Leona and Connie; special nephew Bobby Bailey.
Gary is survived by daughters Jaymie (Brian) Shirkey of Ashville and Rana (Shaun) Turner of Zanesville; grandsons Griffin, Ethan, Carson, Oakley and Dashel; sisters Shirley (Charles) Zickafoose, Mary Ann Sparks and Linda Bailey; special nephew Tommy Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Rev. Jeffrey Wilson officiating. Interment with AMVETS Military Honors will follow at Springbank Cemetery in Yellowbud. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517or woundedwarriorproject.org Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Garrett "Gary" H. White Jr.
