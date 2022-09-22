Ashville - Gary A. Hoover, 80 of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville, OH. Gary was born on August 31, 1942 in Circleville and was in the 1960 Class from Walnut Twp. School and a 1964 graduate of Capital Univ. He was a Math Teacher for 30 years at George C. Beery Middle School in Columbus. He coached girls' youth summer softball at Walnut Elementary ball fields for 17 years. He was a lifelong member of Marcy Lutheran Church. He always loved watching high school basketball tournaments and volunteered as a scorekeeper at Briggs High School. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandkids in all their activities.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents William L. and Alice M. (Bowers) Hoover; infant son Michael Hoover; sister Peggy Jo and brother-in-law Bill Drum; brother-in-law Harley Swoyer.
He is survived by wife of 58+ years Ruth Ann (Swoyer) Hoover; daughters Cathy (Matt) Burden of Lithopolis and Debbie Bryant of Ashville; grandchildren Jennifer (Dustin) Alltop, Mathew Bryant (fiancé Caleigh); great granddaughter Nola Alltop.
Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd officiated by Pastor Jeremy Ownby at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Interment will be at Franklin Hills in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.