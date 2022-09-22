Ashville - Gary A. Hoover, 80 of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville, OH. Gary was born on August 31, 1942 in Circleville and was in the 1960 Class from Walnut Twp. School and a 1964 graduate of Capital Univ. He was a Math Teacher for 30 years at George C. Beery Middle School in Columbus. He coached girls' youth summer softball at Walnut Elementary ball fields for 17 years. He was a lifelong member of Marcy Lutheran Church. He always loved watching high school basketball tournaments and volunteered as a scorekeeper at Briggs High School. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandkids in all their activities.

