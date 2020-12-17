Gary A. Neff, 75, of Mt. Sterling, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Grove City Medical Center.
Born in Pickaway County, Ohio to the late Earl and Doris Neff, Gary was a graduate of Monroe High School and was a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard. Gary was very active in the Mt. Sterling community. He served 10 and a half years as Pleasant Township Trustee, served on the Boards of Trustee of Tri-County Joint Fire District, the Sterling Joint Ambulance District and Pleasant Township Cemetery. He was a member of Bloomington Lodge #449 F.&A.M. and was a 32nd degree Mason. In 2019, Gary served as Grand Marshall of the Mt. Sterling Fourth of July Parade.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Jeannie Tallman and Bonnie Neff.
Gary is survived by his long-time companion and best friends, Melody Ratliff, his children: Craig (Saundra) Neff, Jared (fiancé, Lisa Cole) Neff and Julie (Thom) Simpkins, his grandchildren Taylor and Garrett Neff, sisters Dixie Shipley and Becky Van Dine, and their families, Melody’s children Renea (Howie) Elliott and Missy (Bryon) Burns, her grandchildren Liberty Justice and Hope Burns, long-time friend Sandra Lukens, and many friends.
Graveside Services will be held 1p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Pleasant Cemetary, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required while in the cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. The Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 assisted the family. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to send your condolences to Gary’s family or share a favorite memory.