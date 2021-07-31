Laurelville - Gary L. Bethel, 66, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on July 27, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1954, in Adelphi, the son of the late Everett and Leona Ferne (Routte) Bethel.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Debra (Tisdale) Bethel; daughter, Wendy (Larry) Davis; granddaughters, Makayla and Savanna; brother, Wallace (Wanda) Bethel; many special nieces and nephews; and numerous other special family members, colleagues and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Bethel and Neal Bethel.
Gary lived a life devoted to his family, friends and God. He graduated from Zane Trace High School Class of 1973 and worked at RCA (Thompson Consumer Electronics) for 26 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Cooper; his family; and his church family.
In 2005, he was saved and has been sharing his testimony to every person since. He was always in church, even when he was at home. He would always go up on the hill to his secret spot to pray. He attended the Saltcreek Valley Community Church and Adelphi Community Church, but had visited over 130 churches sharing his story which he loved.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Adelphi Community Church (11892 Gay Street, Adelphi, Ohio 43101) with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Gary's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Gary Bethel