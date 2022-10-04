Chillicothe - Gary E. Bethel, 79, of Chillicothe, unexpectedly passed at 8:14 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.
He was born May 21, 1943, in Pickaway County, Ohio, to the late Donald E. and Esther R. Speakman Bethel. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Marty J. (Wilson) Bethel.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Sheila (Keith) McCall, of Hamilton; sons, Todd (Julia) Bethel, of Chillicothe and Travis (Chris) Roberts-Bethel, of Kettering; grandchildren, Kody (Ashley) McCall, Kasey (Tyler) Todd, Bobby (Lena) Carroll, Michael Roberts, Mindie (Brandon) Smith and Lyndsey Roberts; 11 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kay Bethel Dearth, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Larry Bethel.
Gary had served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was stationed at Goodfellow AF Base in Texas and also in Brindisi, Italy working as a decoder for the NSA. Gary retired from DuPont where he had worked for 34 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in his garden and camping. Gary was a member of several leagues which included golf, bowling and billiards.
A private family service will be held prior to viewing hours. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022.