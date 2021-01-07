Gary L. Leasure, 72, of Circleville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Ohio Health Doctors West Hospital.
He was born on April 6, 1948, in Circleville, the son of the late Melvin L. and Emma (Evans) Leasure.
On July 20, 1968, he was united in marriage with his loving wife of 52 years, Linda (Spiller) Leasure, who survives.
Gary is also survived by his daughter, Shauna (Jim) Schumacher; grandsons, Preston (Adriene) and Parker, who were the loves of his life; brothers, Tim Leasure, Terry (Debbie) Leasure, and Ronnie (Katrina) Leasure; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Jason Leasure; and sister, Cheryl Russell.
Gary graduated from Circleville High School Class of 1967. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a member of the AMVETS 2256, of Circleville, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Circleville. Gary was active in the community including being a peewee coach in the 1970’s. He loved watching his grandsons playing sports, camping and fishing with his family. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family, including going to Myrtle Beach. Gary truly never met a stranger and loved getting to know people.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, with military honors.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Hill’s.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed with visitors maintaining social distancing and the requirement of face coverings.
Condolences can be made on Gary’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.