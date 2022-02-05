Circleville - Gary L. Pairan, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born May 11, 1941 in Ross County, the son of Alton and Evelyn (Johns) Pairan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Jack Pairan; and sister, Sue Ann Neuman.
Gary was retired from the State of Ohio and City of Circleville Parks and Recreation, he was also an active volunteer of Pickaway County Peewee Football.
Gary is survived by his wife, Marcella "Marcy" (Jones) Pairan; daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Smolak; son, Rusty (Sue) Pairan; grandchildren, Sierra (Kody) Wood, Harley Pairan and Russell Pairan Jr.; great-grandchildren, Logan and Addison Mae Wood; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, George and Terry Keaton.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
The family requests that you dress casual.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gary Pairan