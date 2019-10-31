Gary R. Weaver, 82, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Hopetown, Ross County, Ohio, to Ira and Abbie (Ritter) Weaver.
Gary was a 1955 graduate of Centralia High School and has a B.S. degree in Education from Ohio University.
On March 21, 1986, he married the love of his life, Delores Bond, who preceded him in death.
He taught biology at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Ohio for 27 years and retired from teaching there in 1992.
He was a member of the Ohio National Guard and attended Emmett Chapel in Circleville. He was a life-long, avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
He is preceded in death by his wife and parents; brothers, Raymond (Wilma Thacher) and Forrest; and sister, Patricia Maxing (Charles) Parker.
He is survived by brothers, Ira, Jr. (Arla Bolton), Williamston, Michigan, and Charles (Darlene Poling), Circleville; sister, Shelby (Pete) Shaffer of Kingston; and many nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or services.