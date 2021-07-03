Jackson Township - Gary Thompson, 78, of Jackson Township, passed away on June 30, 2021.
He was born on May 26, 1943 in Jackson Township to Paul S. and Jean (List) Thompson.
He loved his born-and-raised home area of Jackson Township, farming, family and his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Gene and Jane Hinton; brother-in-law, Chip Morgan; and great-niece, Riley Wippel.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda (Hinton) Thompson, whom he married on Groundhog Day 1963; siblings, Brad (Donna) Thompson and Jan Morgan; brother and sister-in-law, Gail (Judy) Wolfe; faithful nephew, Kyle (Kellie) Wolfe; faithful niece, Kara (John) Pluta; and he loved all his nieces and nephews, Wolfe, Wippel, Thompson, Clark, Pluta, Conrad, Schafer and McAfee.
He was in the National Guard.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Genealogy Society, PO Box 85, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gary Thompson