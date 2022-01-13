Laurelville - Gediliah Dresbach, 70, of Laurelville, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born on April 12, 1951 in Tarlton to Gediliah and Mary (Clifton) Dresbach.
He had been a truck driver for Millis Transport for 20 plus years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary.
Gediliah is survived by his wife, Anna (Hedges) Dresbach; children, Gediliah III, Christopher Michael, Beth, Robert, Dustin and Philip; grandchildren, Laura, Dylon, Leah, Seth, Sydney, Gage, Breanna, Ayden, Brooke, Camile and Judah; great-grandchildren, Isabella Tipton and Adalynn Clark; and by siblings, Elizabeth, Donna, JoAnn and Richard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Gediliah Dresbach