Circleville - Gene Hill, lifelong resident of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2021.
Gene was born to Wince and Gracie (Bailey) Hill on March 6, 1943.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, whom he was married to for 41 years.
Gene is survived by his sons, Shannon (Johnna) Hill, of Amanda, and Sheldon (Diane) Hill, of Pickerington.
Gene is also survived by and will be missed by his grandchildren, Kaylee Hill, of Columbus, along with Eli Hill and Lilah Hill, of Pickerington; as well as his sister, Ruth "Puddles" (Dave) Fish, of Ashville.
Gene was a veteran of the US Army and a member of VFW Post #3331, AMVETS #2256, American Legion #134 and Elks #77.
Gene was previously the owner and operator of Smitty's Tavern in New Holland. He loved cooking, taking care of his pets, attending car shows and most of all spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. Gene was a very generous and caring man who will be greatly missed.
Gene's family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
Chaplain Jim Ferrell will conduct a 12 p.m. funeral service and burial with military honors will follow at Forest Cemetery, 905 North Court Street, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Gene's family. Gene Hill