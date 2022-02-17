Gene Noble

Circleville - Gene G. Noble, "the absolute luckiest man on Earth", 89, of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center in Columbus while under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.
He was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Dayton, son of the late Jesse R. and Emma L. (Hofferbert) Noble. Gene was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Canal Winchester and was an active member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #37.
Gene was an elevator mechanic who retired in January 1995 with over 35 years of service. He was always laughing, able to make others smile and willing to lend help to others wherever he could. Gene could fix anything including cuts and scrapes with his butterfly bandages. He was a "Jack of All Trades". He was willing to give hugs to family, friends and even people he had just met. He was always teaching his children and grandchildren whether it be how to swim, ski, or how to enjoy life and do the right thing.
He was abundantly blessed with seven children, Joe, who precedes him in death, (Susan) Noble, Susie Noble, Jeff (Doreen) Noble, Sharon (Kevin) Davis, Sandy (Jimmy) Davis, Scott (Cindy) Noble and Jerry (Tammy) Noble; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; his beloved wiener dog, Rosie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and the love of his life, Judy (Gardinier) Noble; his oldest son, Joe; great granddaughter, Ava Grace Gunn; his sister, Eleanor Louise Beam.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Feb. 21, 2022, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd., Canal Winchester with Fr. Brian O'Connor, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda. A vigil service will be held at 5p.m. Sunday with Rosary immediately following at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions payable to "Dayton Children's Hospital" in memory of Gene and in honor of his great granddaughter, Ava Grace Gunn by mailing them in care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, Amanda, OH 43102.
Gene Noble