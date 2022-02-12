Genieve Moore

Circleville - Genieve "Jan" Moore, 74, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1948 in Perry County to Ralph and Lucy (Giffin) Dollison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by children, Ronald Davis and Ginger Kress; and brother, Ronald Dollison.
Jan is survived by her spouse, Daniel Moore; grandchildren, Angelica and Ronald; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert "Bob" (Sherri) Dollison, Linda Gisinger and Peggy Shaffer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
