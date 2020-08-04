George Ann C. Puffinbarger

George Ann Chester Puffinbarger, 81, of Williamsport, died Aug. 2, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1939 in Williamsport, the daughter of Wayne and Opal (Reynolds) Chester.
George Ann graduated from Williamsport High School Class of 1957 and married her high school sweetheart Bill Puffinbarger, June 15, 1957.
She worked at Eshelman Mill after graduation and was employed by Osterle’s Market for several years. She held the position of Clerk of the Village of Williamsport for 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and sister, Ruby Chester.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Garrett; and son, Dusty Lee (Sue Ann) Puffinbarger; grandchildren, Justin Varney, Ryan Puffinbarger and Brittany (Forrest Osbourne) Hedges; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Forrest Osborne and Lena Opal Osborne.
She is also survived by sisters, Nancy Speakman, Nell (Benny) Mowery; and half-sister, Lori (Victor) Scott; half-brother, Wayne (Michelle) Chester; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplin Jim Ferrell officiating.
