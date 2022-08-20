Circleville - George Anthony "The Governor" Quinn, Sr. passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on August 16, 2022. He was born on April 5, 1942 in Dalton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by parents Arthur Tyree and Gertrude Quinn. He worked for PPG for 25 years and was a United States Marine Veteran from 1961-1965. He was a member of the Elks Lodge of Washington Court House. George is survived by his wife Geraldine (Dade) Quinn, children Dwayne Anthony Smith, Deborah (Greg) Thomas, Kimberly (Rocky) Keels, Alicia (Alton) Idowu, George Anthony (Kiwana) Quinn, Jr., 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with full military burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11-1. Masks are optional. The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and Jessica Adams, Shelly Acord and Amy Dartt. Memorial contributions are suggested to Adena Hospice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. George Anthony "The Governor" Quinn, Sr.
To plant a tree in memory of George Quinn, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.