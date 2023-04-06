Circleville - George William Bandy, 83, Circleville passed away on March 31, 2023. He was born on September 10, 1939 in Ashville to Woodrow William and Mary Ellen (Pennington) Bandy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Fred Bandy and JoAnn Caldwell. George loved hunting, painting, ice-cream, his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved telling jokes and outrageous stories and playing pranks. George also enjoyed wood crafting duck decoys and flintlock rifles. He was a member of Wild Turkey Federation and the NRA. He graduated from Ashville High School in 1957, was an electrician all his life and was the owner of Plum Run Christmas Tree farm and gift shop. George is survived by his children George Bauman, Stacia Bauman, Kyra DeWeese, Kelli Miller, Melinda (Earl) Driggs and Beth (Jamie) Finnicum. When he became a grandfather he was then affectionately known as Poppy to his grandchildren and many others; grandchildren Kylie, Ray, Amber, Taylor, Shawn, Cristen, Mason, Kara, Kelsey, Katie, Jacob, Kyler and Teagan, several great grandchildren and also survived by siblings Mary Louise "Sis" (Charles) Cremeans, Linda (Art) Taylor and Clarence "Bub" (Donna) Bandy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL. 33607. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. George Bandy
To plant a tree in memory of George Bandy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.